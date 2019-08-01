Clear

Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award

Camp Navigate is one of 11 organizations throughout Indiana to receive the "Turnip the Beet" award from the USDA.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students at Camp Navigate are eating their daily serving of vegetables this summer thanks to an award from the USDA. 

“Turnip the Beet” is an award from the USDA that provides healthy food for students throughout the summer. Over 100 awards were distributed across the nation this year; only 11 were given away in the state of Indiana. Camp Navigate in Terre Haute is one of this year’s recipients.

Through the award, students have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with food—whether it is helping harvest produce at a local garden or interacting with food in the cafeteria. During News10's visit to Camp Navigate on Wednesday, carrots, celery and grapes filled students' plates during lunch time.

“What better way to encourage our young people about healthy eating than giving them an example of healthy food every day," Steve Holman, Vice President of the Board of Directors for Camp Navigate, said.

The goal is to instill healthy eating habits in children at an early age. 

More information about the “Turnip the Beet” award is available here.

