Camp Navigate kids snag some free pie

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kids at one summer camp got a sweet treat from a local restaurant on Monday.

Dozens of kids from Camp Navigate poured into the Grand Traverse Pie Company in Terre Haute.

There were treated to a piece of pie and a cold drink.

Camp Navigate is a summer camp for kids pre-K through 8th grade.

Those with the Pie Company said they look forward to working with various youth groups in Vigo County.

"The kids come in very well behaved. Very police. It's 'please' and 'thank you' and you know that's what they're here to learn" Steven Huddleston, the General Manager of the restaurant said.

Camp Navigate works to promote healthy habits in children, teaching them soft skills, employability, and leadership.