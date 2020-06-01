Camp Navigate kicks off with extra safety precautions in place

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's an official sign that summer is on its way.

Camp Navigate started on Monday. The camp is being held at World Gospel Church.

The Life Center is not available.

The camp's executive director says staff members will do everything they can to give kids a safe and fun summer.

"Our mentors have been trained to make sure they don't congregate. When we go to eat, it is going to be within our own groups. We are going to follow the CDC recommendations as well as our local health departments," Eleanor Ramseier told us.

Camp Navigate is for children in kindergarten through the 8th grade/

