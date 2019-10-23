WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program preparing Vigo County students for a bright future is growing.
Camp Navigate celebrated its new West Terre Haute location on Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting.
Camp Navigate offers after-school activities and summer camps.
The program encourages employability skills, healthy habits, and creating leaders.
The West Terre Haute location is in the community center on Johnson Avenue.
To learn more or to register, click here.
Related Content
- Camp Navigate celebrates new West Terre Haute location
- Camp Navigate
- Terre Haute North students hold special event for Camp Navigate
- Chili's Terre Haute location closes
- Camp Navigate kids snag some free pie
- Camp Navigate receives “Turnip the Beet” Award
- West Terre Haute food pantry celebrates 25 years
- West Terre Haute residents celebrate with Party in the Parks
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- New insurance location open in Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...