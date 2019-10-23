Camp Navigate celebrates new West Terre Haute location

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A program preparing Vigo County students for a bright future is growing.

Camp Navigate celebrated its new West Terre Haute location on Wednesday morning with a ribbon-cutting.

Camp Navigate offers after-school activities and summer camps.

The program encourages employability skills, healthy habits, and creating leaders.

The West Terre Haute location is in the community center on Johnson Avenue.

