Cameras to be installed in Vigo County parks targeting litter bugs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trail cameras will be installed around the county to catch the people responsible for littering.
The Solid Waste Management Board approved funding for 20 cameras.
The cameras will be placed in Vigo County Parks and on county road properties.
Officials say there will be serious consequences if a suspect is identified littering.
Commissioners told us this is to help keep Vigo County beautiful.
