Calling all deer hunters: Here's you can help feed the big cats at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the chance to help some big cats get fed.

The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is accepting donations of deer meat.

The rescue's website shows around 120 cats are living there - and they are hungry. The big cats at the center eat several thousand pounds of food each day.

Finding that much food and then getting it ready is no easy task. The director of the center says hunters can drop off their donation at Deet Meat, at the processing center.

If you want to stop in to visit the center, it has reopened. You'll need to make an appointment before you go. Call the center at 812-835-1130.