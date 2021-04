WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - As the weather gets warmer, you may be ready to start doing some digging and making yard improvements.

In Illinois, officials say you should call 'Julie' at 811 before the shover hits the dirt.

Experts told us digging without getting the area checked could cause issues throughout the neighborhood. The call is to make sure the tree you are planting doesn't hit a power line.

With that, Ameren wants to make sure you are planting in the right spot.