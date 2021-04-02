'Call before you dig,' April is National Safe Digging Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets warmer and people start outdoor projects, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and several organizations are reminding people to 'call before they dig.'

April is National Safe Digging Month to create awareness about the importance of contacting 811 in advance of any excavation project and by digging carefully.

Indiana’s “Call Before You Dig” law (IC 8-1-26) requires everyone who digs to contact Indiana 811 at least two full working days before starting a project. People planning any outdoor work requiring digging - from installing a new mailbox, to planting shrubs, or installing a pool - should submit a ticket online with Exactix Home or calling 811. After that, utility companies will mark their lines.

Indiana 811 is made up of companies with underground utility infrastructure. The goal is to reduce the number of damages to buried utilities and promote safe digging state-wide.

The organization says its free service helps prevent damage incidents which can result in millions of dollars in property damage, the interruption of utility service, personal injuries and even loss of life.