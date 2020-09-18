Call and Learn Hotline

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - With most schools in the Wabash Valley going virtual, parents and their students may be feeling the pressure.

That's why the Indiana Retired Teachers Association wants to help.

It's launching a toll free number to answer your school work questions!

"I think that it will help them to have someone to reach out to when there just a little bit stuck on something and hopefully we can help them" said Cathy Frakes, Call & Learn Service Retired Teacher Volunteer.

All students or parents have to do is call the toll free 1-877-547-8839.

This service is available to Kindergarteners through 12th graders on Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5pm.