Call about abandoned puppies lands a man behind bars on gun and drug charges

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A call about some abandoned puppies landed a man behind bars on gun and drug charges.

It happened on Wednesday at a home in Loogootee.

Police received the call about the abandoned puppies. When officers arrived, they said they found Michael Hert sleeping in a vehicle. The puppies were in the back seat.

According to police, while they were talking with Hert, they could smell marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle.

Hert reportedly refused to get out of the car. When the officer tried to open the car door, it was locked. So he reportedly reached inside the car to open it.

Hert allegedly rolled up the window on the officer's arm. Soon after, police were able to take him into custody.

While searching Hert's vehicle police said they found a gun with the serial number rubbed off, meth, marijuana, a syringe, and a digital scale.

Hert faces several drug-related charges along with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

An animal control officer took the puppies.