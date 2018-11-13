California bar shooting brings up mental health concerns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Investigators say the shooter that is accused of taking more than a dozen lives at a California bar may have suffered from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Health experts say PTSD is one of the most common mental health issues among veterans. Police are still looking into the suspect's past. But, the incident brings up an important discussion about the mental illness.

Bill Little is a military program coordinator and mental health counselor at the Hamilton Center in Terre Haute. He works one on one with veterans every day and is also a veteran himself.

“It’s difficult to say what motivates a person to do anything,” Little said. “One thing that I can tell you is that PTSD is treatable.”

Little didn’t want to speak too much about the shooting at a California bar, but he does say he is no stranger to mental illnesses.

“Frustration control, anger management, and increased irritability are all symptoms of PTSD, as well,” Little added.

Little says there are usually warning stings that lead up to someone acting out, but behavior can’t always be predicted.

“When I talk to a veteran who is struggling with PTSD and they start to tell me things like, their anger issues are causing problems with their job or their friends, that’s something we have to address. We have to look at their anger responses. We have to look at their anger control,” he said.

Little says the biggest problem is people don’t ask for help when they need it. They often bottle it in. If you or a veteran you know is struggling with PTSD, call 812-231-3747 or contact the Hamilton Center.