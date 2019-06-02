Calcutta Memorial Service remembering the heroes

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may not be common to you for people to celebrate Memorial Day a week later.

One community in the Wabash Valley have had this tradition for almost 100 years!

The first Sunday in June has been dedicated for honoring the fallen veterans.

Many gathered Sunday afternoon to pay their respects to fallen hometown heroes at the Calcutta Memorial Service.

Some say keeping the tradition alive is keeping history alive as well.

The Calcutta Cemetery is the resting place for many heroes from all wars.

Every row has at least one flag for a veteran.

Those who died within the last year were also remembered.

Some News 10 spoke with said they enjoy this memorial service better than the ones held on Memorial Day.

"Everyone has a different story to share, and this is a way to be able to share those stories with each other," said John Mace, the secretary/treasurer for the cemetery.

The cemetery has a service coming up for Veteran's Day.

Many hope to keep this tradition going for as long as possible.