Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute father says his son is recovering after a terrible crash involving several West Point cadets. Now he's sending his thoughts and prayers to the family of another cadet who did not survive the wreck.

Senior Cadet Zach Potter is healing and is even back at training camp after the devastating crash earlier this week. Potter is a punter for the Army football team and a graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

He was hurt in the accident that happened Thursday when U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadets were traveling for a training exercise. The vehicle they were in rolled over and investigators are still trying to figure out why. Nearly two dozen people were hurt and one cadet was killed.

Potter’s father, Corey Potter, says he found out about the accident when Zach called him from an ambulance. He says he didn't realize how bad the accident was until he saw video on the news.

Zach's mom was able to fly out and visit him in the hospital for a couple hours.

Corey Potter says, "The physical thing you can understand. The mental part of it, you just don't know how they're all going to react and how long it's going to take."

Now the family is offering support to Christopher Morgan’s family, the cadet who was tragically killed.

"She {Zach’s mother} got to be a part of the vigil that they had that night at Camp Buckner for C.J. Morgan, and really, the most important thing here I think is that, you know, we're really sad about what happened to C.J. He was a great, great cadet. He was a friend to everybody and I'm really sad for his family. I just can't even imagine having to deal with that."

Corey Potter says they've seen an outpouring of support from the Army football and Wabash Valley communities.