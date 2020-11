SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A group gathered early on Friday morning in Sullivan, Indiana for a motorcycle ride. But it wasn't just any ride.

Cade Frey committed suicide earlier this week.

He was taken to Indianapolis as an organ donor. A motorcycle escort accompanied him back to his hometown of Sullivan.

His dad, Mike Frey, was in that escort. Before he left on Friday, he talked with News 10 Chief Photojournalist Mike Latta.

