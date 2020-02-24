Clear

Cabin owners make final plea to house committee on Shoals cabins

The bill would require the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to find reimbursement funding for cabin owners.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

SHOALS, Ind. (WTHI) - In April the Indiana Department of Natural Resources told cabin owners in Shoals that they were in violation of state law. Because of this, they were told they had to get out. Since then the cabin owners have been fighting to keep their property.

The Senate has already passed Senate bill 433. The bill says the Indiana Department of Natural Resources would have to secure grant funding before removing a residence. That money would be used to refund the cabin owners. The bill passed 48 to 1 in the senate.

News 10 spoke with a few of those cabin owners. They say despite the progress in the senate...they don't believe things will work out in the house. The bill is in the committee on natural resources. The owners told News 10 that the committee chair, Representative Sean Eberhart, does not intend to bring the bill to vote. This would mean it would not move forward.

News 10 reached out to Eberhart's office Monday and as of print have not received a comment on the issue.

Those owners News 10 spoke with today say they just want to have the chance to be heard.

Cabin owner James Brown says, "I'd like to remind him he works for the people. What's it hurt? Even if he doesn't agree, what's it hurt to hear the bill? And let the house decide. And it hurts nothing."

