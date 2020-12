WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - CVS Pharmacy says they're looking to hire 10,000 pharmacy technicians, including 700 right here in Indiana.

Those who are hired will help CVS in its efforts to vaccinate people for COVID-19.

They're hoping to fill those jobs as soon as possible.

When asked what kind of people they are looking for, CVS told us they're looking for pharmacists and nurses with immunization certifications as well as LPN's and nurse practitioners.