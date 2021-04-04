CVS surpasses 10 million doses administered nationwide

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More and more people are becoming eligible for COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

Pharmacies are aiding in vaccination efforts.

For example, CVS pharmacies have administered more than 10-million doses in 44-states.

News 10 spoke with a CVS health pharmacy manager.

She says customers can get vaccinated at nearly 2-thousand stores across the country.

She says the chain will keep working to meet demand and estimates CVS has the ability to administer 25-million shots a month.

You can schedule an appointment by calling or going online.

"Currently, patients can make appointments online via CVS.com or through our CVS app and schedule appointments for their first and second dose of the vaccine all in one time so it makes it a lot easier to make sure they get that second dose," says Dr. Amy Lynn Safaty PharmD CVS Pharmacy Manager.

If you cannot go online or use the CVS pharmacy app, call this number, 800-746-72-87.