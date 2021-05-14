CVS Pharmacy already vaccinating hundreds of children

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Pharmacies across the country are working to get COVID-19 vaccines in arms.

Michelle Del Busto is a COVID vaccine leader at CVS health. She said appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds opened at 7 Wednesday night for the Pfizer vaccine. By the following morning, all of the stores had double-digit appointments for that age group.

She said they weren't sure how people would react to the younger age group eligibility, but she said she's excited to see the turnout.

"I was surprised. We didn't really know what to expect. Is there going to be hesitancy because it's kids? Are we gonna be excited to get them out there and get them protected so they can have some normalcy in their lives? It really kicked off a lot heavier than I thought it would," Del Busto said.

But there are some things you need to know before walking into your local CVS.

Del Busto said the pharmacy does take walk-ins, but since those under 18 can only get Pfizer, she recommended setting an appointment. So you will know the Pfizer vaccine is on hand.

Anyone under 18 also has to have a consent form signed by a parent or legal guardian. If you are in the 12 to 15 year age group you have to be accompanied by an adult.

Del Busto said they've vaccinated millions of people across the country and they're ready to continue putting shots in arms

"Myself as a mother, as a daughter, as a neighbor, member of the community, I really really recommend going with the CDC's guidelines and getting vaccinated," she said.

Places like CVS, Walgreens, and even Kroger are giving the vaccine. With CVS you can make an appointment online or through their app.