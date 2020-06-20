TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – CSX will be closing railroad crossings throughout the city of Terre Haute beginning Monday June 22nd.

The closures will begin at 9 am Monday.

A dozen crossings are included.

CSX says the closings will slowly diminish from north to south but they do not know how long each crossing will be closed.

They also want you to know that although Wabash Avenue is not on the list, it will likely be blocked by a slow or stopped train from time to time.

Below is a list of crossings that will be closed at one time or another.

3rd Avenue, Locust Street

Elm Street, Chestnut Street

Ohio Street, Walnut Street

Poplar Street, Crawford Street

13th Street, College Avenue

Washington Avenue, Hulman Street