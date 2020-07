TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some railroads crossing closures may change your travel routes heading into the weekend.

CSX is closing a handful of crossings in Terre Haute starting at 8:00 Friday morning.

The crossings are:

Washington Avenue

College Avenue

13th Street

Crawford Street

Poplar Street

Walnut Street

Ohio Street

The closures are expected to last until 5:00 Saturday evening.