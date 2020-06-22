CSX closes some Terre Haute crossings for repair work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed several road closures in Terre Haute.
That's because CSX is doing repairs on highway-rail grade crossings in the area.
The project, involving 12 crossings, started at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. It will continue, temporarily closing parts of certain streets in the next few days.
See a full list of crossings CSX will be working on below.
- 3rd Avenue
- Locust Street
- Elm Street
- Chestnut Street
- Ohio Street
- Walnut Street
- Poplar Street
- Crawford Street
- 13th Street
- College Avenue
- Washington Avenue
- Hulman Street