CSX closes some Terre Haute crossings for repair work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed several road closures in Terre Haute.

That's because CSX is doing repairs on highway-rail grade crossings in the area.

The project, involving 12 crossings, started at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. It will continue, temporarily closing parts of certain streets in the next few days.

See a full list of crossings CSX will be working on below.