VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - CSX says it is continuing its effort to make improvements to crossings in Vigo County.

The newest phase will impact crossings outside of the city in the following locations:

Oregon Church Road

Harlan Drive

Bono Road

Officials expect the roads to be closed for around a week.

Starting next week, they will begin work on the following roads:

Dallas

Eaton

Woodsmall

They say they are staggering these closures to limit the impact on traffic.