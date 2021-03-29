CSX begins tie replacement project in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – Vincennes roads may be tougher to get around this week.

It’s as crews are beginning a tie replacement project.

The project will effect roads on the east-west line through Vincennes.

There will be multiple streets affected by this project.

They include: Eastgate, Belle Crossing, Niblack Blvd., Emison Ave., State Street, St. Clair Street, Sycamore Street, 6th Street, College Ave., 4th Street, 3rd, Street, 2nd Street, and 1st Street.

Each segment of closure will be closed for up to 3 days.