COVID-19 has caused concerns when it comes to breast cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Health experts nationally and locally are saying people aren't getting the necessary screenings, and those with a cancer diagnosis may be delaying treatments, like radiation and chemotherapy.

That's because those with breast cancer are more susceptible to getting the virus.

One study found an estimated 285,000 mammogram screenings were missed. That's just from March to June.

To Rick Bagnoche, that's a scary number. He's with P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute.

Bagnoche told News 10, COVID-19 has pushed many awareness events virtual. It's still important to get out the message to get checked and try not to delay it any longer.

"Early detection is so important in the breast cancer journey. The earlier that you can catch it, the more chance you have of beating the disease," said Bagnoche.

You can get screenings done at Regional and Union Hospitals in Terre Haute.