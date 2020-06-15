COVID-19 testing accessibility expands across the Hoosier state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, any Hoosier that wanted to get tested for COVID-19 was able to do so.

Local health officials said we're in a much different place than we were just a few months ago when this pandemic started.

Then, only patients who were seriously ill could get tested.

Eventually it moved to patients showing symptoms of the virus could get tested, and now, the availability of testing has grown to allow anyone who wants to to get tested.

This is happening all across the state.

Here in Terre Haute, that includes the Optum site at the National Guard Armory.

You may also get tested at Union Health and the CVS on Margaret Avenue.

However, these testing sites are for certain patients only.

Roni Elder at the Vigo County Health Department said increased testing is crucial in fighting this virus.

"Being able to test multiple people without having symptoms, and without having this huge criteria is so important for us to move on through the phases, because that way we can know if someone is positive and they just are pre-symptomic, or they just have symptoms that they're not really noticing," said Elder.

Elder said increased testing could cause a spike in case numbers.

According to the Vigo County Health Department, we saw a peak in cases during May 17th to May 23rd.

There were 35 cases reported that week.

"We do have the capability of having maybe more tests come out positive. What that does show us though, is that it's still in our county. Yes, we might have more positive cases, but that does still mean it's in our county, and it's something that we need to acknowledge and be cautious of," said Elder.

Elder said it's possible case numbers do rise again.

That's why they're encouraging everyone to practice social distancing guidelines and wearing a mask.