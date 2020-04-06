COVID-19’s relation to Extremely Low Gas Prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may have noticed that gas prices are as low as we’ve seen them in a long time. Some stations have gas at $1.55 per gallon in Terre Haute. Other places in Indiana are even lower.

News 10 spoke with Indiana State Professor of Economics Dr. Robert Guell. He talked about if these low gas prices have anything to do with the Coronavirus pandemic

Many of you might think COVID-19 has something to do with it. You’re partially right, but if you were paying attention, gas prices began dropping just before this pandemic began in the United States.

Guell says this all has to do with oil. He says Saudi Arabia and Russia are quite dependent on oil revenues for governmental expenses. Both have interest in high prices of oil, but also in selling as much oil as they can at whatever price there is.

Guell says in the last couple of months, just before the COVID-19 outbreak, the countries got into an outright price war.

The Saudis got tired of Russians producing more oil than what they agreed to, and that sent the price of oil plummeting. Couple all of that with a global health event that has shut down the biggest economies of the world, and no one is buying oil.

This has caused the price of gas to drop considerably. Dr. Guell says although the coronavirus pandemic didn’t start the prices dropping, it may keep them there.

“It is probably going to stay between $25 and $30 a barrel for COVID-19 reasons rather than Saudi/Russia price war reasons,” Guell said.

Guell also spoke about what this means moving forward.

Guell says, he wouldn’t say these low gas prices will stay low for long. He says the price of oil right now is not stable. A stable price is up around the $45 to $65 range

As prices are right now, Guell says there is almost zero U.S production that’s profitable. In fact, Guell says the Saudis are the only ones in the world who can profit from prices being so low, and it’s not much of a profit.

As a result, he believes these low gas prices won’t stay for long.

“Don’t expect to pay a $1.50 for long,” Guell concluded, “but don’t expect to pay $3.50 in the near future either.”

Guell told me once we get back to normal from this coronavirus pandemic gas prices will inevitably go up. However, he says oil won’t reach its stable range until the Saudis and Russians figure out their little tiff, as he called it.