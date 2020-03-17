COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Concerns surrounding COVID-19 are forcing some into isolation. This can take a toll on a person’s mental health.

Being quarantined and social distancing are what's recommended leaving a lot of people feeling anxious and stressed.

News 10 spoke with the clinical supervisor of the Hamilton Center Missy Burton today.

She gave me some tips and advice on how to preserve your mental health during this time of newfound isolation.

Burton says it's completely normal to be experiencing some anxiety at this time.

The notion that there is a lack of resources or that you're being cut off from people can be unsettling. That's why staying in contact with each other is very important.

This includes reaching out and sharing the information you have to others to remain one community.

She says staying in a routine is vital. Being active and keeping your mind busy will make you feel better.

She mentioned it's also important to talk with children, elderly folks, or those with mental illnesses and answer their questions to calm their fears.

Burton says what's best for your mental health during this time is to stick together

“We have times where we may not always be face to face with someone,” Burton said, “Phone calls, FaceTiming, and checking on neighbors and those kinds of things so that while we may be limiting the number of people we are having contact with, we’re not completely isolated."

Burton says being isolated like this while struggling with a mental health illness can be seriously difficult during this uncertain time. Those experiencing anxiety, depression, or any mental health issues may be aggravated. She says they should absolutely still continue to seek out mental health treatment.

The Hamilton Center is still open In Vigo County and satellite locations across the Wabash Valley. They are still available, helping those in need, and doing screenings to every person that comes in.

They also have Staff in schools.

Burton says kids can be very vulnerable at a time like this, so staff is helping meet the need of those families. Burton says we as a community can come together to help those who are struggling.

“I think we need to be more compassionate as a community and reach out to them more often,” Burton concluded, “We can do this by helping them understand what is going on and giving them accurate information in a way that they can understand it.”

Overall, Burton says the most important thing during this time is to stay together as one community. As long as we keep interacting with each other and helping out our neighbors, she says we will be able to preserve our mental health during this time of isolation and bring a certain level of comfort to those who need it most.