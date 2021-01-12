COVID-19 vaccines have started in Vigo County - here's where they are happening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vaccinations have started in Vigo County for certain populations.

Vigo County's vaccination site is in the council chambers in the Vigo County Annex building.

We talked with one person who received the vaccine on Tuesday. She told us when you are able, take advantage of the opportunity.

"Come out here and do it. Give yourself a chance. Help your neighbor. It's really important we all do what we. need to do to put COVID at bay," Elizabeth Gaither told us.

To see if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana, click here.