COVID-19 vaccine update for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- About 60 people a day, that's how many people the Vigo County Health Department has been vaccinated since they got a hold of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"So far our vaccine rollout has been really successful here in Vigo County," Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said.

Wednesday, Vigo County received 1,500 more vaccines. It means they were able to open up more appointments for those who qualify to get them. But, many of you have had issues with scheduling a vaccine appointment. Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said the key is to just be patient.

"When we open up to more people everybody kind of rushes on to the website or starts calling 211 all at once so there are wait times and they're just bombarded with a lot of people a lot of traffic. So, just be patient," she said.

Meanwhile, at the state level, state leaders say they are nearly booked for vaccination appointments in the next couple of weeks. Appointment availability is based on the supply of vaccines. Right now, they aren't able to predict when eligibility will expand. The state learns its allotment on Tuesdays.

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box said even though we are getting vaccines across the state, we must stay diligent.

"I wanna caution Hoosiers not to let your guard down as this virus continues to shift," she said.

Elder said the Vigo County Health Department is planning to move its vaccination stations into the old Sears building soon. That is so they can expand their vaccination efforts.