COVID-19 vaccine for young kids is a hot shot in some areas

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Some Indiana counties quickly exhausted their first batch of COVID-19 vaccine for young children and are waiting for more.

The health department in Madison County used 300 doses in four days and is hoping to get at least another 300 for kids ages 5-11, administrator Stephenie Mellinger said.

Boone County said it, too, was out by Nov. 9. It recommended that parents consider Riley Children’s Health.

The state health department said the initial supply of 212,000 doses for younger kids was distributed based on population. Any local shortfalls are likely to be temporary.

“Some sites saw high demand and ran through their allocations quickly and requested additional vaccines from the state’s allocation,” spokeswoman Jeni O’Malley told the Indianapolis Star. “When we get these requests, we look at sites where vaccine uptake is lower and shift doses around when possible.”

Starting this week, providers can order pediatric vaccines without having to go through the state, O’Malley said.

The Johnson County health department received 600 doses on Nov. 5 and has been able to meet demand.

“We have plenty,” director Betsy Swearingen said.