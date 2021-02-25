COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Indiana now only open to residents of state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A policy now in effect from the State of Indiana means only eligible Indiana residents will be able to get a vaccine at a clinic in the state.

The State Department of Health says this policy will ensure that Indiana doses go to Hoosiers. The change in policy is due to limited vaccine supply, as well as supply being available in all states.

Everyone must provide proof of eligibility. To show that you are an Indiana resident, you can use a photo ID or a bank statement, utility or other bill, lease agreement, or other official mail or document with your address on it. If you are an eligible healthcare worker or first responder, you should bring your work ID, badge, paystub or even a letter from your employer as proof of eligibility.

If you need to provide proof of age, a photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, works best. You can also use a birth certificate

or any other document that has your name and birthdate printed on it. You could also use a letter from your doctor, medical record, discharge paperwork, or other document with this information.

According to health officials, out-of-state residents who received their first dose in Indiana can still receive their second dose at the same clinic. Eligibility requirements still apply and appointments are required.