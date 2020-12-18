COVID-19 vaccine begins roll out at Good Samaritan hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday the first vaccine went to Chelsea Unkefer. Behind her dozens more. Right now 650 people have signed up to get vaccinated at Good Samaritan.

The hospital received 975 doses of the vaccine in the first shipment. These shipments will continue weekly. Exactly how much comes to Good Samaritan depends on the weekly demand.

Vaccinations will be given out in the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The clinic has been set up in a large room that once housed the hospital's physical therapy.

Mary Pargin was one of the first to get the vaccine. She's the director of emergency services at good samaritan hospital. She hopes many will follow in her footsteps.

Pargin explains, "There's fear always because it's new. But it's very safe. I feel that it's very safe. I've been watching all of the studies that have come along and the reports that come out and I don't take anything like that lightly. And so I want everybody to have an informed decision but get out and get your shot as soon as it's available."