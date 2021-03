WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana educators can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine at all state sites.

Vaccines are also open to all staff members in Pre-K through high school, child care centers, and head start/early learning programs.

Classroom aides, janitors, bus drivers, counselors, administrators, cafeteria workers, and substitute teachers are also eligible.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 211.