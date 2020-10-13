COVID-19 the economy - Here's what each of Indiana's governor candidates has to say about the state's future recovery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This week on News 10, you'll hear from the candidates running for governor in Indiana.

News 10 Executive Producer Annie Johnston interviewed Republican Governor Eric Holcomb, Democratic candidate Woody Myers, and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.

All of the interviews were through Zoom.

For part one, we asked each one about the economic impact of COVID-19, and how each candidate plans to help the Hoosier state recover.

