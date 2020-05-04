COVID-19 testing sites set to open in several Wabash Valley locations this week and next

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More Hoosiers will have access to COVID-19 testing in the next several days.
The goal is to test 100,000 people each month.
Sites in Terre Haute and Vincennes will open on Wednesday. This testing is for people living with symptoms or people who have had contact with positive patients.
On Monday, the state announced there will also be sites in Greene, Parke, and Putnam Counties.
Testing in those counties will start next week, and you must register ahead of time.
Registration for sites opening this week has started. Click here to learn more.
