TERRE HAUTE/VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Additional COVID-19 testing started on Wednesday in Indiana.

There are now sites in Terre Haute and Vincennes at National Guard Armories.

Testing is for symptomatic people, high-risk individuals, and those with exposure to positive cases.

You need to register for appointment times.

Health officials say more sites are expected to open next week. This includes Greene, Parke, and Putnam Counties.

