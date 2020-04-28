COVID-19 testing sites on the way to Terre Haute and Vincennes National Guard armories

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced COVID-19 testing sites are coming to two cities in the Wabash Valley.

They're expected to be open with in the next seven days.

The city of Terre Haute and Vincennes will get these testing sites. They will open in Indiana National Guard armories.

These sites will only test people who meet three criteria.

They are people who show symptoms of COVID-19.

People who are close contacts of someone with a confirmed case of the disease.

And people with symptoms who live in congregate settings - like long term living facilities.

When all of the new locations are open officials hope to test at least 30,000 weekly.

That's in addition to the ongoing testing by the Indiana State Department of Health.