CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local county is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines.

The Clay County Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health have teamed up to provide those services.

This started on Monday and will last through Wednesday.

Bith the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon to 8 pm.

This is happening at Forst Park in Brazil. For questions, call the Clay County Health Department at 812-448-9021.