CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Next week, the Clay County Health Department and the State of Indiana will offer COVID-19 testing to the entire county.

The test site is Forest Park in Brazil. The hours are 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

On Friday, you can stop in from 9 am to 1 pm.

It is free and open to all Clay County residents. No appointment is needed.

You will need to bring an Indiana issued ID card or proof of residency.

