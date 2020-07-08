COVID-19 test site moved to Terre Haute's southside

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have a COVID-19 testing site change to pass along.

According to the State Department of Health, Optium's testing site in Terre Haute has been moved.

The original testing site was located at North Armory. The site has been moved to the former Health South building.

That building is on East Saint Anthony Drive, south of Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Officials say you do not need a doctor's order to get tested.

You do need to register ahead of time. You can register at this link.