COVID-19 restrictions easing at a long term care facility

NEWTON, Ill. (WTHI) - With more and more people getting the vaccine, restrictions are easing across the nation.

One long-term care facility in Illinois is letting families visit residents now. News 10 talked with officials at the Newton Care Center in Newton, Illinois. A place once hard-hit by the virus.

Back in December, they were seeing their second COVID-19 spike.

Now their administrator says there aren't any COVID-19 cases and 98 percent of their residents are fully vaccinated. Administrator Paula Schoonover says she was a little hesitant to start opening the doors again.

But since the Illinois Health Department sent out new CDC guidelines she felt more comfortable to give the go-ahead.

Visitors still have to be pre-screened when coming to visit loved ones, and let into the facility. Newton Care Center says they hope this is a step in the right direction.

"Keep a six-foot distance whenever possible but little by little we're able to relax these restrictions and hopefully get back to normal soon," Schoonover said.

The staff and residents say they can't wait till they don't have to have any restrictions and everyone can come in freely.