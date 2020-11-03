COVID-19 requirements force temporary closure of Parke County Circuit Court

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The judge of the Parke County court announced he will close the court until next week.

Judge Sam Swain says circuit court will be closed from November 5 until November 12.

The court will contact you if your case has been continued.

A release says the closure is due to COVID-19 quarantine requirements. Judge Swaim is not personally under quarantine through.

He will be available for warrants and some other criminal court matters. Parke County probation and the county clerk's office will remain open.