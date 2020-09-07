COVID-19 pandemic cancels more holiday traditions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Labor day is a holiday many people have off. It's a day for workers to have a break and celebrate their hard work throughout the year.

"Everybody that gets out of bed in the morning and goes to work and is part of what makes this country work. This is what Labor Day is for," Mark Swaner, Business Manager for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 said.

This labor day is different. Many people still have the day off, but it's not able to be celebrated like usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines.

"Usually this place is crawling with people and we were all very disappointed to have to shut this parade down, but it was the responsible thing to do," Swaner said.

Every year, Union Leaders are in charge of the labor day parade and get together at Fairbanks Park. It's just one of the things they do for the hard workers in our area. Swaner said Labor Day is more than just parades.

"Terre Haute is a perfect spot. I mean this is a blue-collar working man's town. It's the heritage and like we've talked a lot about union labor, you know, we fight for retirements, we fight for benefits, we fight for a living wage, and that's very important today probably more so now than anytime I can think of in the past," he said.

Even though this labor day is different. They still appreciate everyone from years past who have supported them and they hope to be bigger and better than ever next year.