ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - A yearly event in Robinson, Illinois has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Christmas Magic Festival that is usually scheduled for November has officially been called off for 2020.

This would have been its 10th year.

The Community Revitalization and Beautification Committee said it was a tough decision and they wanted to put people's safety first.

They said the Christmas lights would go up as planned.