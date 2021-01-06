COVID-19 is delaying folks getting furniture by several months

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has played a role in a lot of delays across the country. But also, right here in the Wabash Valley.

If you're in the market to buy some furniture, be aware, you may have to wait for it.

"Well, we did have to shut down for a little bit so people couldn't come in and do anything. We were still taking payments over the phone. There was a couple of us that came in and did that cause nobody was allowed in the store," said Cheri Mason with Credit Collections.

Mason says they are not seeing the influx of people coming in like before.

"When we opened back up it's still like a slow steady pace right now because a lot of people still don't want to come in. I think they're afraid of the COVID," said Mason.

She says since the pandemic they've implemented mask-wearing and more sanitization precautions.

"We did have the building cleaned like sanitized and so we just try to keep it the best way we can," said Mason.

We wanted to know why people are experiencing such delays when ordering furniture. She says they are still waiting on parts from overseas.

"Maybe their factory had to shut down because some of their employees had the COVID or they had to be off for the shutdown and their building sanitized," said Mason.

That results in a wait time of about four months. She says customers just have to remain patient.

"Some people still get upset and everything and I understand but we can only do what we can do," said Mason.