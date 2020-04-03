Clear

COVID-19 is bringing back memories of the Spanish Flu

A Wabash Valley woman is remembering a family friends' stories about the 1918 influenza pandemic.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 9:04 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the decades and centuries, the United States and the world have seen many pandemics. Now, we are living in one. One Wabash Valley woman told us about her family friend's story during the Spanish Flu epidemic.

Cholera, the Spanish Flu, and now COVID-19, just a few pandemics that have impacted the Wabash Valley and the world.

"Everything they've been saying on the news started making me remember things that she talked about," Linda Lindsey said.

She remembers growing up and hearing stories from her mothers' friend about the influenza pandemic in 1918.

"She was 17 or 18 when the Spanish Flu came through Greene County. She came down with the Spanish Flu and she was out of it, she said. When she finally started coming around, her entire family was gone. They had died from Spanish Influenza," Lindsey said.

She said hearing about what's happening with the COVID-19 pandemic reminded her of these stories.

"I just kind of had a flashback thing of what she used to talk about. Most of it is the fact that at the time that the Spanish Flu was going through they didn't have the medications or anything like that and a lot of the treatments," she said. "The only way they had to treat it was quarantine."

She wants everyone to take this seriously and listen to health officials and experts.

"You know if we people don't listen to what the experts are telling us. You could easily see the same numbers," Lindsey said. "So people need to be doing what they can to protect each other." 

Experts and scientists say they can look back on things like the 1918 influenza pandemic and it could help them when it comes to our current situation.

