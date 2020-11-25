COVID-19 impacts Richland County high school renovation project

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Progress on the project has been delayed for a number of reasons. Getting material has been difficult. The pandemic has caused many materials to be back-ordered. Covid-19 also forced the number of workers to be available on-site to be reduced. All forcing the project to run into 2021.

Despite this much of the school's classrooms are done. Right now the school is on a hybrid schedule that keeps students home for half the week. School leaders are working on plans to get students in the newly renovated building after the holiday. This would get students back to a 5 day a week schedule. But getting everything in place at the right time is key.

Superintendent Chris Simpson says, "We've got two things coming together. One is we're really trying to get this project finished. And two is we've got possible increased cases of covid-19. We're trying to get back in the building. Those two things are going to intersect at some point and how is that going to impact this process as well."

Right now students could go to the new building as early as December 7th.