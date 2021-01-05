The impact of COVID-19 on the flower industry

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret the coronavirus has hit small businesses hard, flower shops in Terre Haute are no exception.

Molly Barrett owns Maggie and Moes flower shop in Terre Haute.

"Noticing a lot of people were sending flowers to individuals just to let them know they were thinking about them if they were sick just letting them know they wanted them to get better quickly or just to put a smile on people's faces," said Barrett.

She says sales increased around the holidays.

"Mothers Day and Thanksgiving, Christmas a lot of family members couldn't be together they were sending something and a lot of the card messages had something to say about next year we'll see you or hopefully ill see you on your birthday or something like that," said Barrett.

But she's also seen a downside to the pandemic. More weddings were canceled or postponed.

Celebrations she would have provided flowers for.

"I'm getting married in my parent's backyard because this is my wedding date and we'll have a party later. Unfortunately, we did see a hand full of weddings that just got canceled altogether or postponed because someone in the family had tested positive for COVID-19," Barrett told us.

And COVID-19 brought on another set of problems.

She said the biggest challenge for her business was getting the product she needed.

"Making sure that we can get enough of the flowers into service all of the orders that we get," said Barrett.

With Valentines Day right around the corner, you need to get your order in right away so it will be ready before February 14.