VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials say hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up in Vigo County.

On Friday, the Vigo County Health Department said there are 44 patients in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

The health department says the numbers haven't been this high since January.

The health department reported cases in the county doubled this week over last.

