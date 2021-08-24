COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising fast in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley is seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and many of the cases are now among younger people.

The recent hospitalizations are reaching levels the area has not seen in several months, and some health experts fear it may only get worse from here.

"We are back to where we were in January of last year with hospitalizations and that's not where we want to be," Roni Elder, a health educator at the Vigo County Health Department, said. "We want to be declining in all of those numbers."

According to the CDC, nationwide hospitalizations among children and adults under the age of 50 are hitting record levels. They say the biggest increase is among people in their thirties and children under the age of 18. A majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, in Terre Haute, Union Hospital officials say the COVID unit and ICU have been full for several days. Some confirmed COVID patients are waiting for a bed.

"It's worrisome because we don't want to have hospitalizations and deaths," Elder said. "We don't want our hospitals to get overcapacity."

As cases continue to climb, some health experts predict it may only get worse this upcoming fall. But others say it's hard to tell…

"What's unique about COVID is nobody has been able to predict one thing that has occurred yet with COVID," Lindsay Stergar, the Chief Operating Officer at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, said. "With that being said, we prepare for the worst and hope for the best. That is our mentality".

But, there is one important way hospitalizations could see a decrease. That has to do with the recently FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine.

"Hopefully all of those people who said 'I'm not getting this because it's not FDA approved will change their mind and get vaccinated now that it is FDA approved," Elder said.

Stergar agrees. She says the vaccine is one of the best ways to stay out of the hospital and get out of this pandemic.

"We are finding that our vaccinated populations are having fewer symptoms if they are exposed to COVID, and the majority of hospitalizations have unfortunately been unvaccinated," she said. "So my number one piece of advice is to get vaccinated."

The Vigo County Health Department is offering first and second vaccine doses as well as third doses for immuno-compromised community members. Click here for more information.